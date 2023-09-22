Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOST: Smog in Metro Manila not from Taal

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) clarified that the smog over Metro Manila is not from Taal Volcano’s emissions.

Despite this, the DOST urged the public to wear masks and avoid the outdoors.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Friday that vog was detected around Taal Volcano.

Phivolcs said that the vog was not heading towards Metro Manila.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum does not contain sulfur dioxide.

“Dapat nating alalahanin na ‘yung nangyayari satin dito sa ka-Maynilaan ay kakaiba sa Taal Volcano…dito sa Metro Manila ang source ng smoke ay ang pollution galing sa mga sasakyan at ang source po sa Taal ay volcanic gas,” Solidum said.

Solidum said that while these are two independent events, both have negative effects on the public’s health.

PAGASA said that said the haze covering the capital region, Calabarzon, and some parts of Central Luzon are smog formation from “small particles trapped close to the surface due to the presence of a thermal inversion, high humidity, and calm wind conditions.”

“These floating minute particles in the air could be from smoke, pollutants, or volcanic aerosols,” the state weather bureau added.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Untitled 1

Global healthcare experts converge at biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East

2 mins ago
taal pna

Pilots told to avoid Taal Volcano

4 hours ago
Liza Soberano

Liza Soberano calls out negative news over her Hollywood dreams

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS IPHONE15 1

iPhone 15 frenzy grips the U.A.E., crowds queue up Dubai Mall

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button