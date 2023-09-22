DOST: Smog in Metro Manila not from Taal

The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) clarified that the smog over Metro Manila is not from Taal Volcano’s emissions.

Despite this, the DOST urged the public to wear masks and avoid the outdoors.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said on Friday that vog was detected around Taal Volcano.

Phivolcs said that the vog was not heading towards Metro Manila.

Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum does not contain sulfur dioxide.

“Dapat nating alalahanin na ‘yung nangyayari satin dito sa ka-Maynilaan ay kakaiba sa Taal Volcano…dito sa Metro Manila ang source ng smoke ay ang pollution galing sa mga sasakyan at ang source po sa Taal ay volcanic gas,” Solidum said.

Solidum said that while these are two independent events, both have negative effects on the public’s health.

PAGASA said that said the haze covering the capital region, Calabarzon, and some parts of Central Luzon are smog formation from “small particles trapped close to the surface due to the presence of a thermal inversion, high humidity, and calm wind conditions.”

“These floating minute particles in the air could be from smoke, pollutants, or volcanic aerosols,” the state weather bureau added.