BI: Over 2 million tourists visit PH in first half of 2023

In the initial six months of 2023, over two million tourists have arrived in the Philippines, marking a significant increase compared to the same period during the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Deputy Spokesperson Melvin Mabulac shared on PTV, “‘Yung first six months of the year we’ve already recorded more than two million na mga turista.”

“We are expecting ngayon pagdating ng ‘ber’ months po mas tataas po ito considering na alam naman po natin when we celebrate holiday season during ‘ber’ months talagang dinadagsa po tayo ng iba’t ibang mga dayuhan at mga kababayan natin gustong umuwi dito sa Pilipinas,” he added.

Starting next month, the BI will also deploy newly hired immigration officers to international ports across the country.

“We are asking the public as well na considering ito po ay passenger season, peak season, that they have to be early po sa ating mga paliparan,” Mabulac said.