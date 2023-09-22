Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

BI: Over 2 million tourists visit PH in first half of 2023

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago

Courtesy of: Bureau of Immigration, Republic of the Philippines

In the initial six months of 2023, over two million tourists have arrived in the Philippines, marking a significant increase compared to the same period during the Covid-19 pandemic, as reported by the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

BI Deputy Spokesperson Melvin Mabulac shared on PTV, “‘Yung first six months of the year we’ve already recorded more than two million na mga turista.”

“We are expecting ngayon pagdating ng ‘ber’ months po mas tataas po ito considering na alam naman po natin when we celebrate holiday season during ‘ber’ months talagang dinadagsa po tayo ng iba’t ibang mga dayuhan at mga kababayan natin gustong umuwi dito sa Pilipinas,” he added.

Starting next month, the BI will also deploy newly hired immigration officers to international ports across the country.

“We are asking the public as well na considering ito po ay passenger season, peak season, that they have to be early po sa ating mga paliparan,” Mabulac said.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos7 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Untitled 1

Global healthcare experts converge at biggest gathering of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East

2 mins ago
taal pna

Pilots told to avoid Taal Volcano

4 hours ago
taal reuters

DOST: Smog in Metro Manila not from Taal

4 hours ago
Liza Soberano

Liza Soberano calls out negative news over her Hollywood dreams

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button