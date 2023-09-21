Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Snatchers of cameras of content creators caught on video

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Courtesy: Screengrab from GMA News

Two content creators who were shooting a video in Pasig City were robbed by two suspects riding a motorcycle.

The robbery was also caught on video since the two digital creators were shooting a music video at that time.

In a GMA News report, the victims identified as Humphrey Dangkulos and Johann Morales, posted the video online and were sent leads on the suspects’ social media accounts and even their whereabouts.

The victims said that the suspects asked them for directions and after hearing their answers the suspects then grabbed their bags and declared robbery.

Stolen from them were cameras, extra batteries, a tripod, a cell phone, and other gadgets.

“Tinakot ako na kukunin niya daw po yung baril kaya binitawan ko na po,” Dangkulos said.

“Dito tayo magsisimula dahil unang una, nakita po natin yung kabuuan ng mukha ng suspek at nung pinopost ng biktima natin, madami po ang nagbigay ng positibong impormasyon,” Pasig chief of police Police Colonel Celerino Sacro said in the report.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 09 21 at 10.46.54

Scam Alert: Fraudsters exploit fake eTravel site to deceive users

2 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 09 21T114816.440

HONOR Debuts HONOR V Purse in China

22 mins ago
laziest citizen reuters

‘The Laziest Citizen’ contest hits 30-day mark, winner takes home nearly 4,000 dirhams

2 hours ago
rafflesia reuters

World’s largest flower species face extinction risk

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button