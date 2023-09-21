Snatchers of cameras of content creators caught on video

Two content creators who were shooting a video in Pasig City were robbed by two suspects riding a motorcycle.

The robbery was also caught on video since the two digital creators were shooting a music video at that time.

In a GMA News report, the victims identified as Humphrey Dangkulos and Johann Morales, posted the video online and were sent leads on the suspects’ social media accounts and even their whereabouts.

The victims said that the suspects asked them for directions and after hearing their answers the suspects then grabbed their bags and declared robbery.

Stolen from them were cameras, extra batteries, a tripod, a cell phone, and other gadgets.

“Tinakot ako na kukunin niya daw po yung baril kaya binitawan ko na po,” Dangkulos said.

“Dito tayo magsisimula dahil unang una, nakita po natin yung kabuuan ng mukha ng suspek at nung pinopost ng biktima natin, madami po ang nagbigay ng positibong impormasyon,” Pasig chief of police Police Colonel Celerino Sacro said in the report.