Don’t text and drive: UAE police warn motorists against distracted driving

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera49 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only

Getting distracted while driving will not only endanger your life but also lead to heavy penalties and black points.

The Ras Al Khaimah Police have issued a reminder for motorists, warning them not to use mobile phones in any way while driving, as they can face a fine of AED 800 and four black points.

In an official Instagram post, the RAK Police emphasized the importance of avoiding anything that distracts the driver from the road. It mentioned that activities such as talking on the phone or writing text messages while driving can lead to negligence.

According to Colonel Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al Bahar, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, Article 32 of the Traffic Law states, in Paragraph A: being distracted from the road while driving a vehicle using a phone, and in Paragraph B: being distracted from the road while driving a vehicle in any way, carries a fine of Dh800 and four traffic points.

Launching a traffic awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Driving without a phone,’ the Traffic Sector at the Ministry of Interior and the Ras Al Khaimah Police General Command aim to educate the community and road users about the necessity of adhering to traffic laws and not being distracted by anything other than the road.

To ensure our roads are safer for everyone, let’s commit to being focused and responsible drivers, prioritizing safety above all else. Together, we can make a difference in promoting safe and distraction-free driving habits within our community.

