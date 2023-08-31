A step-by-step guide: Retrieving your Social Security Number (SSS) as an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW)

In a bid to assist Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in the Middle East who have forgotten their Social Security (SS) numbers, the Social Security System (SSS) Middle East Office has outlined a comprehensive step-by-step guide. The process involves contacting the appropriate SSS Foreign Office or utilizing the OFW Contact Services Section (OFWCSS) for those in areas without a foreign office, along with the necessary documentation.

1. Who to Contact:

OFWs seeking to retrieve their forgotten SS numbers have two primary options:

SSS Foreign Offices: OFWs can refer to the SSS website directory (https://www.sss.gov.ph/sss/getBranchDir.action) and click on ‘Foreign’ under ‘Region’ to find the specific foreign office/branch where they are located. They can then call or send an email to the identified office to seek assistance with retrieving their SS number.

OFW Contact Services Section (OFWCSS): If an OFW is not located near an SSS foreign office, they can send an email request to [email protected] to address their concern.

2. Required Documentation:

For proper verification of an OFW’s information, the following documents are required:

Request Verification Form: OFWs should download the Request Verification Form from this link: https://www.sss.gov.ph/sss/DownloadContent?fileName=cov-01205-052015.pdf. The form must be filled out, with the verification of the SS number checked and the provided blanks signed.

Valid IDs: Two valid identification documents should be attached to the request for verification.

3. Online Registration on the SSS Website:

Once the SS number has been successfully retrieved with the assistance of the SSS Foreign Office or OFWCSS, the OFW can proceed with online registration on the SSS website. A video tutorial for this process can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oqV7rUygm-Y.

4. Premium Contributions or Loans Payment:

To complete the process, OFWs can follow an instructional video for making SSS payments, which is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l1ffUHTqdyQ. Additionally, the SSS Middle East Office has attached a member circular detailing the new contribution table effective January 2023 and an art card indicating payment locations.

To check how much you would need to pay, you can refer to the latest circular issued with regard to land-based OFWs’ contribution rates:

The SSS Middle East Office hopes that this step-by-step guide will provide clear assistance to OFWs seeking to retrieve their SS numbers and engage in SSS transactions. This initiative aims to streamline processes for OFWs, ensuring that they can conveniently access their SSS membership information and engage in online transactions.

For further inquiries, OFWs are encouraged to contact the SSS Middle East Office through their official channels:

Website: www.sss.gov.ph

Facebook: facebook.com/SSSPh

Twitter: twitter.com/PHLSSS

Instagram: instagram.com/mysssph

Viber: MYSSSPH

Email: [email protected]