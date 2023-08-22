Five Emirati youths killed in fatal road accident

A collision between two vehicles rocked the “East Om Ghafa” area of Al-Ain City on Tuesday morning, prompting a swift response from Abu Dhabi Police.

Ambulances and specialized police units rushed to the scene, but the impact had already taken its toll, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of five young citizens.

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols emphasized the importance of safe driving practices, urging drivers to remain cautious and vigilant on the roads.

Officials also called on the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading rumors about the incident. As the community mourns this tragic loss, the focus remains on enhancing road safety and preventing future accidents through responsible driving.