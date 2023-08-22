Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Five Emirati youths killed in fatal road accident

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

A collision between two vehicles rocked the “East Om Ghafa” area of Al-Ain City on Tuesday morning, prompting a swift response from Abu Dhabi Police.

Ambulances and specialized police units rushed to the scene, but the impact had already taken its toll, resulting in the unfortunate deaths of five young citizens.

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families during this difficult time.

The Directorate of Traffic and Patrols emphasized the importance of safe driving practices, urging drivers to remain cautious and vigilant on the roads.

Officials also called on the public to rely on verified information and avoid spreading rumors about the incident. As the community mourns this tragic loss, the focus remains on enhancing road safety and preventing future accidents through responsible driving.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

great ways to enjoy uae desert

Beginner’s guide: The do’s and don’ts of camping in UAE

3 hours ago
Screenshot 2023 08 22 172929

Heart Evangelista turns emotional in recent vlog with Chiz Escudero

4 hours ago
tft website 10

Lawmakers pay tribute to former DMW chief Susan Ople

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 22T153328.472

Dubai to deploy hi-tech buses to serve 25K students during new academic year

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button