UAE President inspires youth on International Youth Day

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed a group of young individuals at Qasr Al Bahar to commemorate International Youth Day. The event served as a platform for the President to share his vision and aspirations for the nation’s future leaders.

Engaging in an open and insightful dialogue, His Highness praised the youth for their suggestions, showcasing their deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing the UAE.

President Sheikh Mohamed affirmed the nation’s dedication to gathering valuable and innovative ideas from its citizens and residents, underscoring the vital role of the youth in enhancing the UAE’s global reputation.

During the interaction, President Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of upholding the UAE’s core values, principles, customs, and traditions.

He stressed the significance of positive role models in shaping the youth’s character and fostering responsibility. The President also emphasized the value of familial bonds, kindness toward parents, and the responsibility of caring for them.

President Sheikh Mohamed attributed in his address the UAE’s rapid progress to its clear vision, determined strategies, and swift decision-making. He expressed unwavering belief in the pivotal role the youth play in propelling the nation’s development.

Amidst global uncertainties, including the COVID-19 pandemic, His Highness shared the UAE’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for innovative solutions in food and water security. Techniques such as desalination and advanced agricultural methods, like rice and wheat cultivation, underscore the nation’s pursuit of self-sufficiency.

Concluding his address, President Sheikh Mohamed extended his best wishes to the youth for their forthcoming endeavors in the service of the nation.