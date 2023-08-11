DOH unveils revised guidelines for traveler vax certs

The Department of Health (DOH), in collaboration with the Bureau of Quarantine, has unveiled updated directives regarding vaccine certificates for travelers.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the DOH has stated that the presentation of Covid-19 vaccination status and the corresponding certificate will no longer be obligatory for international arrivals. As a result, all incoming international travelers will be welcomed regardless of their vaccination status.

On the other hand, the specific vaccination prerequisites for departing international passengers will be contingent upon the regulations of their respective destination countries.

The DOH also advised travelers to meticulously review the prerequisites stipulated by the country they intend to visit.

Lastly, the DOH has clarified that the issuance of the International Certificate of Vaccination for Prophylaxis related to the Yellow Fever Vaccine and other vaccinations for overseas Filipino workers and seafarers will be subject to the requirements set forth by their respective agencies or companies.