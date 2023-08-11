Latest NewsNewsTFT News

2 Dead, 2 injured in collision in Dubai

Two people are dead while two others sustained injuries following a fatal collision in Dubai.

The incident which was reported by the Dubai Police involved a pickup truck and a larger truck, serving as a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety measures.

The Acting Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, reported that the initial investigation suggests that the collision was caused by a failure to maintain a safe distance between vehicles.

Specifically, the driver of the pickup truck reportedly did not keep a proper distance from the vehicles in front, resulting in a rear-end collision with the larger truck.

Tragically, this collision led to the immediate loss of two lives at the scene. The injured individuals were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical care.

“Emergency teams, first responders, and traffic police patrols were immediately dispatched to the accident site to provide first aid and emergency medical service to the injured on site. They also facilitate the transfer of the severely injured to a hospital for further necessary treatment,” Brig. bin Suwaidan confirmed.

Brigadier bin Suwaidan also emphasized the critical need for motorists to adhere to prescribed speed limits and to maintain safe distances between vehicles. He issued a caution against risky driving behaviors like improper overtaking and distracted driving

Following traffic laws, he underscored, is indispensable in ensuring the safety of all individuals on the road.

