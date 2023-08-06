Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sudden weather shift hits UAE with rain, dust storms

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Courtesy of: NCM UAE

Dubai experienced an abrupt change in weather on Saturday afternoon as scattered rainfall and thunderstorms swept through the region.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), several areas were affected by moderate to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Among the impacted areas were Emirates Road, Al Marmoom in Dubai, Deira, Al Qudra, and Al Barari. Additionally, the showers extended to Al Ain’s Al Hiyar and Al Shiwayb region.

In a tweet on Saturday, the NCM highlighted the potential for convective cloud formation, leading to varying intensities of rainfall, often accompanied by lightning and thunder. The eastern, Al Ain, and south Al Ain areas, as well as the internal regions, were particularly susceptible to these weather phenomena.

Weather forecasts for the UAE indicated partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Due to the heightened cloud activity in both Dubai and Al Ain, the NCM issued yellow and orange alerts lasting until 8 PM on Saturday.

These weather conditions are expected to persist until August 8.

The meteorological authority also predicted strong to moderate winds, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching speeds of up to 55 km/h.

Despite the weather disturbances, sea conditions were projected to remain relatively calm during this period.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

