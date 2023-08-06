Sudden weather shift hits UAE with rain, dust storms

Dubai experienced an abrupt change in weather on Saturday afternoon as scattered rainfall and thunderstorms swept through the region.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), several areas were affected by moderate to heavy rain accompanied by strong winds. Among the impacted areas were Emirates Road, Al Marmoom in Dubai, Deira, Al Qudra, and Al Barari. Additionally, the showers extended to Al Ain’s Al Hiyar and Al Shiwayb region.

In a tweet on Saturday, the NCM highlighted the potential for convective cloud formation, leading to varying intensities of rainfall, often accompanied by lightning and thunder. The eastern, Al Ain, and south Al Ain areas, as well as the internal regions, were particularly susceptible to these weather phenomena.

Weather forecasts for the UAE indicated partly cloudy to cloudy skies. Due to the heightened cloud activity in both Dubai and Al Ain, the NCM issued yellow and orange alerts lasting until 8 PM on Saturday.

These weather conditions are expected to persist until August 8.

The meteorological authority also predicted strong to moderate winds, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching speeds of up to 55 km/h.

Despite the weather disturbances, sea conditions were projected to remain relatively calm during this period.