Understanding UAE’s mourning period: What happens during this respectful pause?

In the wake of the recent passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi and brother of President Sheikh Mohamed, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has entered a solemn mourning period. This practice is customary for the death of a ruling family member and serves as a mark of respect for the departed.

The mourning period, which lasts for three days in this instance, can vary in duration, typically ranging from three to 40 days, depending on the significance of the individual’s position within the ruling family.

For example, when the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, passed away in November 2004, and on the death of President Sheikh Khalifa in 2022, the official mourning period was extended to 40 days.

During this period of national mourning, several customs are observed across the country.

Flags are flown at half-mast as a visible symbol of grief and solidarity.

Government institutions, including ministries, departments, and local government organizations, as well as many private sector companies, suspend their operations for three days to honor the deceased.

The mourning period pauses public entertainment and events.

Radio stations play solemn classical music, and state-owned TV stations follow suit, refraining from broadcasting entertainment programs. Most live entertainment events are canceled, and official gatherings are postponed as a gesture of mourning.

The UAE authorities take measures to inform the public of the mourning period.

Circulars are distributed to announce the closure of workplaces and schools during this time. Additionally, to show sensitivity to the mourning period, fireworks displays, and celebratory events related to public holidays or other occasions may be canceled.

For weddings held during this period, music is not allowed, reflecting the subdued atmosphere of national mourning. Hotels have been encouraged to be flexible with event organizers who may need to reschedule their functions without imposing penalties.

While theme parks, cultural attractions, tourism sites, and theme parks remain open during the mourning period, the Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai issued a notice to establishments instructing them to suspend entertainment events featuring music and dancing until the mourning period concludes.

The official mourning period in the UAE is a solemn tradition observed with great respect and sensitivity. It serves as a collective expression of grief and a tribute to the individuals who have significantly impacted the nation.