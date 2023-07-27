Seven jailed and fined for sorcery and jinn possession in UAE

Seven individuals have been handed a prison sentence of six months and fined Dh50,000 in the UAE after being found guilty of engaging in sorcery and swindling others.

The case, brought to light by the UAE Public Prosecution, sheds light on the deceptive practices employed by the defendants, who claimed to possess the ability to “treat people.”

The allegations came to the forefront when a man reported falling victim to the tactics of the accused, who purportedly possessed mystical powers to heal.

Astonishingly, one of the defendants even asserted that he was under the influence of an ancient jinn, supposedly reigning as the “king of the kings of jinn” for over 400 years.

Notably, the remaining defendants also maintained that they harbored similar spirits, capable of providing healing to individuals in need.

In the eyes of the prosecution, these claims of possessing jinns only further solidified the charges against them, which included practicing sorcery, engaging in deceitful practices, and possessing materials linked to black magic.

The court’s verdict was swift and decisive, with all seven individuals being sentenced to six months behind bars and ordered to pay a hefty fine of Dh50,000, along with additional judicial fees.

This outcome aligns with the laws outlined in Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021, which outlines stringent penalties for crimes associated with sorcery and deception.

As a result of this case, the UAE authorities have issued a call to residents, urging them to promptly report any suspicious activities related to black magic.