Ex-Pres. Duterte to skip Marcos 2nd SONA 

Senator Bong Go said that former President Rodrigo Duterte will not be attending the second State of the Nation Address of President Bongbong Marcos.

“Di yata. Galing po siya sa China, medyo pagod. Nasa Davao po siya… Kakarating lang niya nu’ng Sabado,” Go said in ambush interview during the opening of the senate session of the 19th Congress.

Go was Duterte’s special assistant during his term before he was elected as senator in 2019.

Duterte also skipped Marcos’ first SONA. The former chief executive was in China last week to promote the ties between the Philippines and China.

Duterte’s daughter and Vice President Sara Duterte will be attending the SONA. Former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo also confirmed her attendance.