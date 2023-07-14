Transgender lawmaker Geraldine Roman to Pura Luka Vega: Don’t use gender card here 

Bataan Representative and the first-ever transgender lawmaker Geraldine Roman lectured drag performer Pura Luka Vega over her Nazareno-inspired performance that went viral this week.

Roman said that Pura should have known better and expected that it will gather criticisms in a country that is predominantly Catholic.

“Pura, please, do not use the gender card again because you are giving the community a bad name,” Roman said.

“This is simply a case of disrespect for religious feelings of other people. And now, becausebinabatikos ka ng marami sa lipunan you’re waving the queer card. Don’t be unfair kasi nga, you know what, ang masama dito magkamali ang isang member ng community, lalahatin na,” she added.

Roman said that freedom is not absolute and art is not always an excuse in hurting other people.

“Hindi mo pwedeng tawaging art ‘yung pananakit ng damdamin ng ibang tao. I find that attitude very selfish, irresponsible, at tsakai nconsiderate,” the lawmaker said.

Pura has apologized to those who felt uncomfortable with her drag performance but expressed her readiness to do a ‘Jesus-inspired’ drag outfit again.

Read: Pura Luka Vega apologizes for ‘Drag Jesus’ performance but willing to do it again

“I feel like they want me to apologize, but I apologize if it made them uncomfortable, but I really did that performance as a way for me to kind of heal the exclusion I have experienced as a Catholic, as a queer person being somewhat being made to feel that I don’t really belong,” Pura told CNN Philippines in an interview.

A video of Pura became viral showing her singing the remix version of ‘Ama Namin’ in a Nazareno costume.

“I don’t think that I merit that much attention. I’m just a drag queen, I’m just a human being and I don’t know if that calls for a national issue having senators react in that way… but I hope that they also understand it from my point of view,” Pura said.