OFW killed in car accident in Saudi Arabia

An overseas Filipino worker was killed after their car plunged into a ravine in Saudi Arabia which is reported to be 150 meters deep.

In a GMA News report, five were also injured due to the incident. The six were on vacation in the mountains of Al Bahah when the accident happened on June 28.

The fatality was instantly brought to the hospital but he was declared dead.

“Na-interview natin yung driver, sabi niya biglaan na lang daw may kumalabog… Dun sa 10th tunnel, dun nagkaroon ng aksidente,” MWO labor attaché Roel Martin said in a GMA News report.

“Kasi may harang naman, pero sa kasawiang-palad, na-shoot sila sa walang harang,” he added.

The driver of the vehicle is now in custody as authorities continue to investigate the incident.