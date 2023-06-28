DOT Unveils New Tourism Slogan: “Love the Philippines”

The Department of Tourism (DOT) has revealed the country’s “enhanced” tourism campaign slogan, “Love the Philippines,” marking the end of the 11-year-old slogan “It’s More Fun in the Philippines.” Speaking at the launch event during the DOT’s 50th-anniversary celebration, Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco emphasized the significance of the campaign as a call to action for Filipinos.

“Love the Philippines is not a mere branding campaign, but rather a call to action to every Filipino citizen to remember the beauty of our country, to honor our past, and to look forward to the future armed with the virtues, (and) values of being a Filipino,” Frasco said.

Marie Adriano, a strategic planner from marketing firm DDB Group Philippines, highlighted the positive association of “love” with the Philippines among global travelers and the evolving preferences of the modern tourist.

“Coming from a culture shift, naturally, changes in the consumers follow. Who are they? We call them the ‘changed traveler’ for the very reason that traveling has come to mean more than just leisure,” Adriano explained.

The DOT aims to capture the attention of these “changed travelers” by offering real-world experiences and curated activities that go beyond traditional leisure. The retention of the iconic “Barabara” type font from the previous campaign will ensure continuity and recognition worldwide.

Tourism Secretary Frasco expressed optimism about the campaign’s ability to sustain interest in the Philippines and showcase its diverse offerings. She stated, “We will continue to market the Philippines as fun all over the world, but we will also articulate that the Philippines has so much more to offer.”

The new slogan, “Love the Philippines,” aims to highlight the nation’s natural assets, rich history, cultural heritage, and unique flavors.

(Source: PNA)