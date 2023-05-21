DA sets onion price cap on May 22

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has announced that it will implement a P150 per kilo suggested retail price (SRP) for red onions and P140 for white onions starting May 22.

According to a report from the Philippine Star, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura executive director Jayson Cainglet said during consultation, operators of cold storage, brokers, traders, retailers, and farmers all agreed that there is sufficient supply of onions in the country.

“Based on the meeting, the buying price of red onions in cold storage is P110 to P115 per kilo while white onions is P100 (per kilo) so the SRP for red onions should not exceed P150 (per kilo) and white (onions) should not exceed P140 per kilo,” Cainglet said in the interview.

“We believe that we have enough inventory as many farmers planted onions, but the Bureau of Plant Industry is yet to report on the final figures. We need to bring down the retail price by next week to remove the pressure to import as importation will be the last resource,” he added.

Based on the DA monitoring on Friday, onions were sold as high as P200 per kilo at Guadalupe Market in Makati City; Marikina Public Market and Mega Q-Mart in Quezon City.