21-year-old OFW’s inspiring journey: From savings to property ownership

Anna Kyla Cruz, a 21-year-old Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) hailing from Pampanga, captivated the audience at the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) 2023, held at the prestigious Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, as she shared her remarkable success story.

Anna attributed her initial foray into real estate to the unwavering support and encouragement of her parents, who instilled in her the value of saving from a young age. Her first property purchase was made possible by a combination of her diligently saved daily allowances and earnings from a part-time job.

Anna’s parents, echoing the lessons passed down from their own parents, emphasized the importance of saving and financial planning.

“Look to the future,” Anna advised fellow OFWs and Gen Z individuals, “What do you want to achieve in life? Do you want to spend your entire life working, or do you aspire to achieve financial independence by the age of 40 or 50? My parents taught me these values from a young age. Now, they can retire and leave me with the security they’ve helped me build. Start now, regardless of your age. It’s never too early or too late to invest.”

Anna’s father, Alvin Cruz, elaborated on their investment strategy, saying, “We conveyed this mindset to our parents, and whenever my father-in-law would spot a sale, we would seize the opportunity. As luck would have it, these properties turned out to be situated in prime locations.”

Anna’s mother, fondly called Nong Cruz, shared her own perspective, saying, “We passed on the value of saving to Anna because we experienced some financial difficulties in the past. We started giving her an allowance in high school.” She further explained, “As her savings grew, we taught her to open a national bank account. This way, whenever she had spare money, she would deposit it there instead of spending it.”

Initially, Anna’s investment journey began with a bank, where she realized the true value of her hard-earned money. Her father, proud of her diligence, stated, “She saw the worth of her money, especially when she started working part-time at a pop-up carnival. She saved up using the income from that job.”

Presently, Anna boasts the ownership of two properties and co-owns a resort with her parents. Undeterred by her achievements thus far, she revealed her plans to acquire additional properties, with intentions to renovate and lease them for a lucrative income stream.

Anna Kyla Cruz’s inspiring tale serves as a beacon of hope and motivation for young OFWs and Gen Z individuals, encouraging them to prioritize saving and consider real estate as a means to achieve financial stability and independence. As she continues her entrepreneurial journey, Anna embodies the essence of hard work, determination, and the unwavering belief that with the right mindset, anyone can turn dreams into reality.