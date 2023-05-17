Chinese fishing vessel capsizes in Indian Ocean, 5 Filipino seafarers reported missing

A Chinese fishing vessel capsized off the coast of Indian Ocean, according to state media reports in China.

39 crew members were reported missing, according to initial reports.

The missing crew was composed of 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesian, and five Filipino sailors.

Search and rescue teams from Australia and several other countries have arrived on the scene. China has deployed two vessels to assist in the operation.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has demanded all-out efforts in the rescue of the missing people. The incident reportedly happened at around 3AM on Wednesday.