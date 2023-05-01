Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos says gov’t to provide aid to affected passengers of NAIA Terminal 3 power outage

Staff Report

President Bongbong Marcos orders the government to provide immediate aid to affected passengers of the power outage of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

In a statement, Marcos said Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista should resolve the matter immediately.

“President has instructed DOTr Secretary Bautista to restore normal power operations at the NAIA Terminal 3 as soon as possible while providing all necessary assistance to affected passengers,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement.

The Manila International Airport Authority has apologized for the power failure that happened early morning of May 1.

“The MIAA Management apologizes to air travelers for the inconvenience that the situation may have brought them,” it said in a statement.

“MIAA operations personnel are now continuously doing the rounds of Terminal 3 to provide assistance to passengers and answer inquiries they might have,” it added.

