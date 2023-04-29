Justin Aguilar
Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]
Related Articles
PCG reports one fatality, 16 rescued and 3 missing after vessel collision near Corregidor
3 mins ago
Investing 790 Dirhams in Rockwell Properties in the Philippines: More Than Just Short-Term Enjoyment
4 hours ago