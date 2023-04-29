Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Protected: Ensuring Admissions in a Competitive Study Abroad Landscape

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 27 mins ago

This content is password protected. To view it please enter your password below:

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 27 mins ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

collision

PCG reports one fatality, 16 rescued and 3 missing after vessel collision near Corregidor

3 mins ago
TFT NEWS sudan

DSWD to extend assistance to 8 Filipinos returning from Sudan

4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 04 29 at 12.18.13 PM

Investing 790 Dirhams in Rockwell Properties in the Philippines: More Than Just Short-Term Enjoyment

4 hours ago
TFT FEDHA NEWS 1

Kuwaiti media outlet introduces AI-generated virtual news presenter ‘Fedha’ on Twitter

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button