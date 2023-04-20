Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Teves says two high-ranking officials have ordered to kill him

Staff Report

Suspended Negros Oriental Representative Arnie Teves said two top officials are behind the threat in his life and want him killed.

“Mala-libel kasi ako kung sasabihin ko dito. Opisyal ng gobyerno, dalawa sila. Dalawa sila, mataas na opisyal,” Teves said in an interview with ABS-CBN when asked on who is threatening his life.

He also did not say if the officials threatened his life out of fear that he can be sued for libel.

“Nung nag-order siya directly, doon siya nagkamali. Alam mo bakit? Nakalimutan nila na lahat naman ng tao, may kilala kahit saan. Walang usok na natatago. Nag-li-leak yung impormasyon,” Teves said.

Teves also claimed that the raid in the house was also scripted and evidence was also planted by some officials.

“Huli ko lang nalaman na ang instruction pala is barilin ako diretso sa bahay ko, sabihin lang lumaban,” added Teves.

The Filipino Times

