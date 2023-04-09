Calling ML Players: Philippine National team coach seeks players for ASEAN Para games

National team head coach Francis “Duckeyyy” Glindro is currently searching for Mobile Legends players to represent the Philippines in the upcoming ASEAN Para Games in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

As per Coach Duckeyyy, the team is specifically looking for contestants who are either wheelchair users, have walking disabilities, or are amputees with assistive devices.

Interested players must be between the ages of 16 to 28, have 2000 to 3000 mythic points from the previous season, and possess a valid passport for at least a year. In addition, the ideal players should be a “team player” and a “critical thinker”.

Those who wish to apply can visit this form

It is worth noting that this is the first time an esports title will be included in the Para Games.

The event will be held from June 3 to 9 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.