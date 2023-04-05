Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Dubai Police distributes 90,000 Iftar meals to motorists in “A Ramadan without Accidents” campaign

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos25 mins ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Police Department of Traffic has distributed about 90,000 Iftar meals to motorists as it rolls out its annual traffic awareness campaign “A Ramadan without Accidents.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, the department has released a video showing volunteers, even children, giving away meals to motorists at traffic lights in the first 10 days of Ramadan.

Launched nine years ago by traffic police authorities across the UAE, the campaign is eyed to reduce the number of accidents that happen during the holy month.

Moreover, the police initiative is aimed at educating motorists about the importance of responsible driving during the fasting period.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

