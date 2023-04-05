WATCH: Dubai Police distributes 90,000 Iftar meals to motorists in “A Ramadan without Accidents” campaign

The Dubai Police Department of Traffic has distributed about 90,000 Iftar meals to motorists as it rolls out its annual traffic awareness campaign “A Ramadan without Accidents.”

In a tweet on Tuesday, the department has released a video showing volunteers, even children, giving away meals to motorists at traffic lights in the first 10 days of Ramadan.

Dubai Police Department of Traffic distributes about 90,000 Iftar meals to motorists at traffic lights in the first 10 days of Ramadan at the time of Iftar as part of their annual traffic awareness campaign “A Ramadan without Accidents”@DubaiPoliceHQ pic.twitter.com/zVtDgz2zOm — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 4, 2023

Launched nine years ago by traffic police authorities across the UAE, the campaign is eyed to reduce the number of accidents that happen during the holy month.

Moreover, the police initiative is aimed at educating motorists about the importance of responsible driving during the fasting period.