WATCH: Teacher Georcelle of G-Force brings the gift of dance to UAE, offers classes and performance opportunities

Teacher Georcelle, known as the “face of dance in the Philippines,” is now in the UAE to meet dance enthusiasts and offer them the gift of dance.

Georcelle rose to fame in 2008 when she spearheaded a dance segment in a top musical variety show called ASAP on ABS-CBN. Now, she is spreading her passion for dance across the world.

Georcelle expressed her excitement at the opportunity to meet fans and connect with people from different parts of the world at the Comic-Con event in Dubai. “There are a lot of people from different parts of the world. They love the presentation of the Force and we love their energy as well,” she said. Georcelle thanked Tricia and her team, as well as MEFCC, for inviting G-Force to the event.

Georcelle is also offering dance classes in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, aiming to keep the fire alive after the successful G-Force project in November 2022. She emphasized that everyone is welcome to join, regardless of age.

“We have classes for different ages. If you are a 5-year-old, we have a class for you. If you are a teen, we have a class for you. If you’re adults, we have a class for you,” she said.

Moreover, Georcelle’s G Force team is celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, and her three children have become part of the team.

“Jaja, my eldest daughter, is one of the teachers, BJ, my second daughter, is also one of the teachers, and talagang parating nire-request ang mga classes nila. And now, Gas is now being trained to be a performer also,” she shared. Georcelle is proud that the G Force project has turned into a family event.

Georcelle is also excited about their upcoming project called Performance 101, where participants commit to three consecutive days of training with celebrity choreographers on how to perform. “That’s why it’s Performance 101. So you can invite your friend or family to watch,” she explained.

Georcelle believes that Dubai connects people from different parts of the world, and she is happy to be a part of it.

“The demographics of Gforce – the following of Gforce – is Philippines and second is UAE, this is the UAE,” she said.

With her passion for dance, Georcelle is inspiring people across the globe to pursue their dreams and share their talents with the world.

Watch The Filipino Times’ exclusive interview with Teacher Georcelle here: