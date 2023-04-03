Latest NewsNewsTFT News

10 inmates on the loose: Hunt launched by police after Pasay City jailbreak

Police authorities are in pursuit of 10 inmates who escaped from the Malibay Detention Facility in Pasay City on Monday morning, according to the Southern Police District.

The suspects, facing charges for drugs, robbery, and car theft, cut through metal grills to escape the jail facility at around 4:30 a.m.

Three of the detainees were able to break the iron bar of the main facility and took the duty jailer’s service firearm, cash, and various keys before escaping.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director, Maj. Gen. Edgar Alan Okubo, has instructed the Southern Police District to create tracker teams to capture the inmates within 48 hours.

He has also ordered an investigation into the incident and relieved the commander of the Malibay Sub Station 6 and the designated jail officer.

Those who have information on the escapees’ whereabouts are urged to report it to the nearest police station or contact the Pasay TOC and DTOC at 09173661036, 09568005277, or 09985987922.

