P53.76 cash loan released by Pag-IBIG in 2022 

Pag-IBIG fund has disbursed around P53.76 billion worth of cash loans in 2022. This is a 21 percent increase or around PHP9.46 billion than PHP44.30 billion worth of loans released in 2021.

The disbursement of the short-term loans benefited a record-high of 2,612,491, a 24 percent increase in the number of beneficiaries in 2021.

“We at Pag-IBIG Fund exert all efforts in providing our members with assistance on their financial needs. We are happy to note that through our short-term loan program, we were able to aid more than 2.6 million Filipino workers gain added funds to tend to their needs last year. All our efforts are in line with the call of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to provide the best service to the Filipino people,” Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar said in a briefing.

The loan programs of the agency include the multi-purpose loan and the calamity loan.

Based on Pag-IBIG’s data cy, PHP49.85 billion were in the form of Pag-IBIG multi-purpose loans while PHP3.91 billion were in calamity loans.

“We at Pag-IBIG Fund are aware that millions of our members rely on our MPL for their immediate financial needs and our calamity loan to help rebuild their lives. That is why we have made these loan programs more accessible and easier to avail for our members,” Pag-IBIG Fund chief executive officer Marilene Acosta said in a statement.

“Today, our members can easily and conveniently apply for these loans through many channels, which include their employers, our more than 200 branches and services offices nationwide, or online via the virtual Pag-IBIG or the virtual Pag-IBIG mobile app. What’s more, we also have our Lingkod Pag-IBIG On Wheels, which are currently going around the country, ready to receive loan applications from members, particularly those from underserved and calamity-stricken areas,” she added.

President Bongbong Marcos also lauded the agency’s posting of its highest dividend rates since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency’s regular savings increased by 6.53% while its modified Pag-IBIG 2 savings reached 7.03%.

“It makes me proud that your agency’s stewardship of our national savings program has successfully provided affordable shelter financing for our people. Let me thank all of you, the members who are the owners of Pag-IBIG Fund, including concerned housing developers, partners, and other key stakeholders who have been instrumental in fulfilling the Pag-IBIG Fund’s mandate of serving the Filipino workforce,” Marcos said in a speech.