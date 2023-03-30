BI: Passengers advised to ensure complete travel documents ahead of Holy Week rush

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) advised on Thursday, March 30, outbound travelers to secure all travel documents needed and to arrive early at airports ahead of the Holy Week rush.

The advisory targets “certain travelers who are required to present additional documentary requirements before they may be cleared for departure.”

For Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), the expected additional travel documents are Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) and/or proper employment contract.

BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco said in a release that this “will decrease queueing time in half, because they will not have to fall in line in the separate counter for immigration cashiers”.

Tansingco said the agency will deploy 155 additional immigration officers “to ensure that all counters are fully manned to service arriving and departing passengers.”

Overseas-bound travelers are urged to check-in at least three hours before their flight to avoid airport congestion.