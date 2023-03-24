Latest NewsNewsTFT News

BI vows to run after trafficking syndicates

Tricia Gajitos

The Bureau of Immigration has welcomed the decision of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to file criminal charges against a female immigration officer who allegedly facilitated the flight of trafficked victims to Cambodia.

According to Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the NBI filed anti-trafficking, illegal recruitment and graft and corruption charges against the accused who was not named.

Tansingco noted that the said immigration officer processed the departure of six suspected trafficking victims last January at the Clark International Airport to work in a cryptocurrency scam outfit in Cambodia, but the attempt was restricted by her colleagues.

He added that the same immigration officer facilitated the departure of three other victims who returned to Manila last February 20 from Cambodia.

Moreover, Tansingco ordered the immediate grounding of the lady immigration officer and referred the case to the Department of Justice that led to the filing of the criminal complaints.

