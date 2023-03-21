Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE’s oldest pearling town discovered in Umm Al Quwain

Staff Report

The oldest pearling town in the Arabian Gulf located on Siniya island has been discovered, according to the Umm Al Quwain Department of Tourism and Archaeology.

Based on the latest research and archaeological excavation, the city is one of the largest surviving urbanised settlements ever found in the Emirates, comparable to the prosperity of medieval Julfar in Ras Al Khaimah. It also includes a large number of houses, which indicates the presence of thousands of residents who lived there at the time.

In addition, discoveries confirm that those who lived at that time built their homes next to the pearl-hunting settlement as pearls were considered the main industry in the city.

A number of pearls were also found during the excavations. The oldest “pearl diver’s weight” is dated more than a thousand and thirty years ago, proving that pearl hunting was a major activity in the region.

Meanwhile, research and excavation work on Siniya island will continue as it is an important project to study the history of the UAE.

