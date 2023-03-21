Degamo’s widow urges Teves to come back home, face allegations

Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the widow of slain Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, reiterated her appeal to Representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. to come back to the Philippines and face the allegations against him.

“Kung hindi siya guilty, uwi siya dito at harapin niya ang kaso niya,” Janice said in an interview with GMA News.

Janice added that Congress should dismiss Teves as member of the House of Representatives over his alleged involvement in the killing of her husband.

Janice also questioned the decision of the Teves camp for him to attend a house hearing via video call.

“Bakit siya magvi-virtual kung confident siya na hindi siya huhulihin pagdating dahil hindi mabigat yung proof na siya ang tinuturo?” she said.

Degamo was killed in broad daylight on March 4 by gunmen while he was distributing cash aid to his constituents.

A total of six suspects have been arrested so far based on the CCTV retrieved by authorities. 4 suspects are still at large.