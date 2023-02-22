Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tourist from New Zealand shot dead in Manila

A tourist from New Zealand was killed during a robbery in Makati City on Sunday night, according to police reports.

Nicholas Peter Stacey, 34, was walking with his girlfriend, Pamela Villanoza, along Filmore Street in Barangay Palanan when they were approached by two motorcycle-riding men.

Stacey attempted to resist the robbery and grabbed the assailant’s weapon, prompting the attacker to shoot him in the left chest.

The suspects then took Villanoza’s mobile phone and wallet before fleeing towards Pasay City.

Stacey’s remains were brought to a Taguig City funeral home for autopsy.

NCRPO chief Gen. Jonnel Estomo ordered the Makati City Police Station to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation of the incident and a manhunt operation on the assailants.

“Pinaigting natin ang police visibility sa nasabing lugar upang maiwasan na mangyari muli ang ganitong krimen,” he added.

(“We are also increasing police visibility in the area to prevent similar crimes from happening again.”)

In a statement, Villanoza confirmed the police’s account of the incident, saying that the back rider alighted and pointed a gun at her.

“Nicholas tried to grab the gun from the back rider, and they struggled for a few seconds. But the back rider was too strong and managed to push Nicholas away. That’s when he shot him,” she said.

The police are still searching for the suspects, one of whom was wearing a black shirt and a pair of red jersey shorts with a face mask but no helmet.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of tourists in the city, prompting authorities to increase police visibility in the area.

“The safety and security of our tourists are of utmost importance to us, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that they are protected,” said Estomo.

“We are working closely with the local authorities to investigate this incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

