Latest NewsNewsTFT News

CAAP says aerial search still needed to confirm if debris found in Mayon belongs to Cessna plane 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said that an aerial search is still needed to confirm if the debris of an aircraft found in Mayon Volcano belongs to the Cessna plane that went missing last weekend. 

In an interview with  CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio, the official said that they are still taking additional steps so that rescuers will be allowed to go to Mayon since the volcano is still under Alert Level 2. 

“Weather permits, ‘yung aerial search ang maganda para ma-identify dahil sa litratong lumabas, ‘yung tail end naman, intact pa so makikita ‘yung tail number,” Apolonio said. 

Apolonio added that they have to verify if indeed it was the missing Cessna plane because rescuers will have to trek 6.000 feet above for the operation. 

Apolonio said there were cases of mistaken crash sites. The CAAP official however noted that the transponder of the missing aircraft was last detected within the supposed crash site. 

Authorities are also investigating how the plane entered a no fly zone and why it was not able to send an emergency signal. 

On Saturday, CAAP said Bicol International Airport air traffic control lost contact with a Cessna 340 airplane carrying four people, including the pilot, crew, and two passengers.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 42

Turkey rocked again by two powerful quakes

56 mins ago
Kylie Padilla

Kylie Padilla shares cryptic post over ‘empathy’ to wrong people 

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS yasmine

Yasmien Kurdi gets an Instagram follow back from Westlife singer Mark 

1 hour ago
Jinggoy Estrada 2

Estrada files resolution opposing ICC probe on PH war on drugs 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button