Latest NewsNewsTFT News

One-year-old miraculously pulled out of rubble 6 days after the deadly Turkey earthquake

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

A one-year-old baby girl named Aliye Dagli was found alive under the rubble of her home in Antakya almost six days after the quake, despite experts saying the chances of finding survivors after the first 72 hours were less than 10%.

Aliye’s mother and three-year-old sister were found dead on the first day of the rescue operation, but her father held onto hope that his daughter was still alive.

He refused to leave the scene and worked alongside the rescue teams for days until Aliye was eventually found. She was severely dehydrated and suffered from a few bruises, but other than that, she was in remarkably good health.

The rescuers described Aliye as a “miracle baby,” and her survival has brought hope and joy to a nation that has been reeling from the devastating effects of the earthquakes.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan even made a heartwarming gesture when he named the newborn baby of an earthquake victim at a hospital in Istanbul. During his visit to survivors at Basaksehir Cam and Sakura City Hospital, Erdogan recited the Muslim call to prayer in the newborn girl’s ear and named her “Ayse Betul,” repeating it three times, at the request of the baby’s mother.

turkey

The earthquakes that struck southern Turkey affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, killing at least 31,643 people and injuring over 80,000 others. The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, also impacted neighboring countries, including Syria and Lebanon.

Despite the scale of the disaster, stories like Aliye’s and Ayse’s remind us that hope can emerge from the darkest of situations. Their stories have captured the world’s attention and serve as a testament to the resilience and strength of the human spirit.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 9

Girl gets a loan of 75,000 dirhams for her boyfriend, he refuses to pay

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS VALENTINES 2023

Pinay finds love at a bus stop in Satwa, Dubai: A Valentine’s Special

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 8

Alodia Gosiengfiao marries Christopher Quimbo on Valentine’s Day

5 hours ago
TFT NEWS LTO RENEWAL

OFWs may now renew LTO vehicle registration online

5 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button