Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Embassy preparing to repatriate remains of Filipina killed in quake

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 hours ago

Aerial photo of the destruction in Turkey

The Philippine Embassy in Ankara, Türkiye is now working with the families of the two Filipinos killed in the magnitude 7.8 quake on Monday.

“As requested by the daughter and with consent of the husband, the Embassy is arranging the immediate repatriation of the body of Wilma Abulad Tezcan, an OFW whose identity was previously reported by the media,” the embassy said in a statement.

“For our kababayan married to a Turkish, her family in the Philippines is seeking consent from her husband, regarding the treatment of her human remains,” it added.

The Embassy said that Filipinos in Türkiye can still coordinate with them should they have more information on the plight of Filipinos affected by the quake.

Earlier, the embassy said that a Filipino previously reported as missing was found to be alive.

The Embassy also evacuated 10 families from quake hit areas to capital of Türkiye, Ankara.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report19 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT NEWS survivor

UAE team rescues 2 victims 120 hours after Turkey earthquake

12 hours ago
TFT Watchlist

2 Days Left: Nominate exceptional OFW Engineers and Architects for The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards Today!

16 hours ago
Screen Shot 2023 02 11 at 2.58.45 PM

BOC chief sacked, reinstated Sebastian as head of DA

17 hours ago
TFT NEWS free burger

Restaurant swaps ex photos for free burgers on Valentine’s Day

19 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button