PH Embassy preparing to repatriate remains of Filipina killed in quake

The Philippine Embassy in Ankara, Türkiye is now working with the families of the two Filipinos killed in the magnitude 7.8 quake on Monday.

“As requested by the daughter and with consent of the husband, the Embassy is arranging the immediate repatriation of the body of Wilma Abulad Tezcan, an OFW whose identity was previously reported by the media,” the embassy said in a statement.

“For our kababayan married to a Turkish, her family in the Philippines is seeking consent from her husband, regarding the treatment of her human remains,” it added.

The Embassy said that Filipinos in Türkiye can still coordinate with them should they have more information on the plight of Filipinos affected by the quake.

Earlier, the embassy said that a Filipino previously reported as missing was found to be alive.

The Embassy also evacuated 10 families from quake hit areas to capital of Türkiye, Ankara.