UAE’s new re-entry permit for residency visa holders explained

A new re-entry permit issued by the UAE now permits residence visa holders to return though they stayed outside the country for more than six months. However, such residents must provide a valid reason for their move.

The application must be made from outside the UAE, according to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

“The customer can apply for this request after 180 days of staying outside the country. When the application is approved, the applicant must enter the country within 30 days starting from the approval date,” the authority stated on the service card for the re-entry permit.

If a resident has been away from the nation for 180 days, their residency is usually immediately revoked. Golden Visa holders were an exception to the norm since they could stay abroad for as long as they required without impacting their resident status.

A Dubai-based travel agent said he submitted re-entry permission for a customer on Sunday night.

“The client was travelling with his family to Dubai when they were stopped at the Cochin airport in Kerala, India. His daughter had been outside the country for more than six months. I immediately applied for the re-entry permit,” he said.

What you need to know while applying for a re-entry permit

Anyone holding a valid UAE visa who has been away from the country for longer than 180 days is eligible to apply. Applicants must confirm that their visa status is current and their residence has not expired.

The service has an issuance charge of Dh800. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) charges an additional cost of Dh150. The total costs are somewhere around AED 950.

The issuing cost of Dh800 will be returned. There is no particular reason given for spending more than 180 days outside the UAE. “A valid reason for remaining outside the nation during that period,” the ICP states on its website.