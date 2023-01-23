Suspect in Lunar New Year mass shooting kills himself

A suspected gunman, who killed ten people at a ballroom dance club during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles, killed himself through a self-imposed gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people prevented his attempt at a second shooting.

The police identified the suspect as Huu Can Tran, 72, who wielded a pistol containing a high-capacity magazine. The motive for the shooting is yet to be known.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tran turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on a white van he was riding in Torrance, about 20 miles from the spot of the shooting.

The identities of the victims, including five males and females, have not been made public. Another ten people were also shot, and seven of them are hospitalized, with at least one person in critical condition.

The released images of the suspect by the sheriff’s department—apparently taken from surveillance camera footage—show the suspect wearing spectacles, dressed in a dark jacket and a white-striped dark beanie hat.

Luna said that Tran was involved in another incident at a dance venue in the neighboring city of Alhambra about 20 minutes following the Saturday night shooting in Monterey Park. At the second venue, witnesses reported that Tran walked in holding a gun that patrons managed to grab from him. No one was shot, and Tran fled.

“When police arrived at the Monterey Park ballroom, people were “pouring out of the location screaming,” department captain Andrew Meyer told.