Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Suspect in Lunar New Year mass shooting kills himself

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

A suspected gunman, who killed ten people at a ballroom dance club during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles, killed himself through a self-imposed gunshot wound in the van he used to flee after people prevented his attempt at a second shooting.

The police identified the suspect as Huu Can Tran, 72, who wielded a pistol containing a high-capacity magazine. The motive for the shooting is yet to be known.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said Tran turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on a white van he was riding in Torrance, about 20 miles from the spot of the shooting.

The identities of the victims, including five males and females, have not been made public. Another ten people were also shot, and seven of them are hospitalized, with at least one person in critical condition.

The released images of the suspect by the sheriff’s department—apparently taken from surveillance camera footage—show the suspect wearing spectacles, dressed in a dark jacket and a white-striped dark beanie hat.

Luna said that Tran was involved in another incident at a dance venue in the neighboring city of Alhambra about 20 minutes following the Saturday night shooting in Monterey Park. At the second venue, witnesses reported that Tran walked in holding a gun that patrons managed to grab from him. No one was shot, and Tran fled.

“When police arrived at the Monterey Park ballroom, people were “pouring out of the location screaming,” department captain Andrew Meyer told.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tourists

Global tourism reached 63% of pre-pandemic level in 2022

8 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 at 3.51.56 PM

Six couples divorce within ten days of wedding in UAE last year

39 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 at 3.30.26 PM

Female beggar in the UAE caught with luxury car, large sums of money from begging

44 mins ago
Screen Shot 2023 01 23 at 2.03.38 PM

First woman pastor ordained in Holy Land

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button