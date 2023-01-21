Kung Hei Fat Choi! Welcoming the 2023 Year of the Rabbit

The Chinese New Year is centered on removing of the bad and the old and welcoming the new and the good. Also known as the ‘Spring Festival’, this celebration marks the most important date in the Chinese cultural calendar.

Traditionally, Chinese people believe that a good start of the year will lead to a prosperous year ahead. They use it as a time to worship ancestors and pray for good harvest.

Dubai-based Feng Shui Expert and Vice President of the Chinese Culture and Education Association in UAE Master Hang, who is from Shaolin Temple, China explained that the Spring Festival is the most solemn traditional festival of the Chinese nation.

“I believe this Year of the Rabbit will bring full of love, laughter, and success for OFWs,” said Master Hang.

In today’s modern world, they anticipate the New Year to usher in a different kind of harvest, one that is of good business, fruitful investments, and a wider range of global achievements.

New Harvest

The bilateral trade between the United Arab Emirates and China reached US$75.6 billion in 2021, a record high for the two countries. As of 2022, about 6,000 Chinese businesses were operating in the UAE, and most were involved in infrastructure and energy projects.

Currently, there are more than 200,000 Chinese people in the UAE. And the intertwine between their culture and that of Filipinos have been dynamic even as they both work hand in hand in different business and industries here in the Middle East.

Among the Chinese business that Filipinos love in the UAE are WEMART Supermarket and China Sea Restaurant. This year, the New Year is celebrated on January 21, 2023.

China Sea will be hosting a grand celebration for those who would like to usher in the Year of the Rabbit with good food and classic entertainment. China Sea Restaurant is known for their authentic Chinese hot pot soups and ala carte dishes and for having a noteworthy performance of the Changing Mask, a traditional Chinese theatrical art.

Their New Year Celebration offer includes sumptuous BBQ and Hotpot meals for just 69 dirhams. It includes drinks, seafood, meat, and vegetables. They have Free Karaoke Session, Kids Playground Area, Birthday/ Party Celebration rooms and offer a classic Chinese aesthetically decorated dining halls.

“Happy Chinese New Year! May lunar new year bring you prosperity, progress, and lots of happiness!” greeted Summer XIE, owner of China Sea Restaurant.

Filipinos’ favorite Asian gourmet Supermarket, WEMART, also wishes everyone in the UAE a healthy and happy New Year.

“Each Chinese year has a different theme, WEMARTs online and offline stores have a variety of special products recommended to everyone, such as unique New Year decorations for the Year of the Rabbit, New Year red envelopes, New Year mascots; fresh vegetables from WENCHAO Green Farm; Sweets transported here from China; Top-quality seafood sourced from around the world. There are also hot pot and meatballs that are unique from China. And of course, our homemade milk tea, sushi, desserts are waiting for your purchase,” said Conway, the Director of Operations of WEMART.

The 2023 Year of the Rabbit Forecast

Master Hang forecasts that there are certain industries which will usher in some favorable opportunities this 2023.

“2004-2024 means “earth” out of the Chinese five elements, favorable industries include real estate, banking, finance, and insurance. Many outstanding young men have appeared and will be recognized in these fields.

In recent years, it has begun to shift from “earth” to “fire”, which is beneficial to the industries of culture, film and television, media, medical care, new energy, space, and beauty industry. This means that there will be more outstanding women appearing in these industries.

This year, it is necessary to pay attention to prevention diseases of heart, cardiovascular, and eye diseases,” explained Master Hang.

This year, certain zodiacs are considered as possibly extremely lucky or needs to pay attention to avoid difficult circumstances. Check out if your zodiac sign is one of them in the next page.

A well-regarded Feng Shui consultant in Dubai, Cristiano Falconi who hails from Switzerland forecasts that the year will require discernment on what is real, especially in terms of information.

“The Year of the Rabbit has a lot of energy linked with information about communication. This means that news and social media will play an important role. However, as the element of Water (which represents communication) is too strong, the information can not be right. During 2023 it will be essential to understand which is a news and which is a fake news. Also the strong element of Water can indicate flooding problems all over the year. The best position in your house is the South. When you need to make an important decision for your life or you want to enhance your luck, go to the South part of your home and the good energy will help you,” said Falconi.

Feng Shui for Filipinos living overseas

Falconi also shared with The Filipino Times some important feng shui tips that Filipinos abroad can practice as we welcome the Year of the Rabbit.

“To provide a full professional consultation it is always important that the consultant visit – at least once – the property. However there are some tips that Filipino (and other expats) can use from far. To keep the “clean and positive” energy of a property that is overseas, always make sure that all bills for the property are paid on time. Delay in paying bill’s house can attract heavy energy. Also, as you are not living there permanently, it is essential to hang on the gate or on the main door, clearly, your name. If your name can be immediately seen from people, this means that the energy in the house (even if you are not physically there) will support you. Finally it’s advisable to frame a picture of the house and keep it in your home in the UAE. Try to find some time (at least one a week) and make a kind of prayer in front of the picture of the house. Offering some flowers or some fruits can also increase the fortune of the house,” said Falconi.

Falconi also advise Filipinos and other expats to invest in properties this year.

“The overall energy of 2023 looks still a bit weak. What is missing is the fire energy that symbolizes the medicine in the year forecast. During all 2023 people will still face very unpredictable moments. Prices of fruits and vegetables can grow a lot during the year. If possible, it’s advisable to invest in land. The value of fields will probably grow during 2023,” said Falconi.

With the unpredictability of our individual journeys this 2023, Master Hang has some advice to those who are unsure whether to be excited or to be cautious this year.

“When you are at a low point, you must know how to review yourself and improve yourself. When you are in a state of great glory, you must know how to be humble, know how to be grateful, take the initiative to help those in need, and give back to the society, no matter what your nationality, skin color, age, or gender.

New Year is the time to unfold new horizons and realize new dreams, to rediscover the strength and faith within you, to rejoice in simple pleasures and gear up for a new challenge. Wishing you a truly fulfilling 2023!” said Master Hang.

Overall, it is important to view the New Year as a time for people to reflect on the past and embrace possibilities for the future.

Recommended Feng Shui practices for a good Year of the Rabbit (by Master Hang)

✓ Keep your place clean and tidy, and ventilate frequently, which is conducive to energy circulation.

✓ Placing fish tanks or water features in the south of the home will help improve wealth.

✓ Seeing lucky bamboo in center of the house can improve learning and thinking skills.

✓ Placing roses in north of the home is good for singles to fall in romantic relationships.

✓ If you want to get pregnant, the southwest should be clean and tidy, and there should be no accumulation of debris. It is best if the southeast and due west can be ventilated.

✘ The east and west should not commence building or decorate, and the southwest, west, and northwest should be kept quiet, it’s not suitable for pregnancy and pregnant lady.

✘ Do not put too many sundries in the northwest, do not put sharp or irregular metal, it is best not to have yellow or red items, especially from June 6 to July 6.

Note: northwest of the center of the house, the northwest of the center of the bedroom or the center of the living room, all belong to the northwest.

The Zodiac Signs that Need to Pay Attention this 2023

Feng Shui experts forecast that the following Zodiacs will need to pay attention this 2023. Here are Master Hang’s zodiac reading for those born in the Zodiacs Rabbit, Rooster, Horse, Rat and Dragon.

Zodiac Rabbit

Birth years: 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939

“Zhi Tai Sui,” the personal zodiac is the same as the fleeting Tai Sui zodiac, which means it’s conflict with the current year. The year 2023 of the rabbit is the same character as the fleeting year Zhimao, commonly known as “the birth year”. It belongs to Tai Sui, also known as Fuyin or Offense. Fuyin, which means groaning in pain. The birth year is the relationship between the birth year branch and the fleeting year branch Fuyin. Generally speaking, the birth year is also mostly not smooth.

People who are in “Zhi Tai Sui” will encounter a lot of troubles in their fleeting fortune, which may be sad or happy. Generally, good, and bad are mixed. In the midst of troubles, it is advisable to strive hard and go all out.

Zodiac Rooster

Birth years: 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933

“Chong Tai Sui”, Chong has the meaning of impact and confrontation. People who are in the Tai Sui period may appear to be running back and forth, the surrounding environment may change, there may be a chance to relocate or change jobs, and doing business or while working will feel exhausting, so be careful in all matters. Being overwhelmed by the fleeting year is not completely bad, and if you seize the opportunity, you may also have good luck.

Rooster people in 2023 are likely to have conflicts with others, resulting in tense relationships, may badly lead to serious lawsuits, prisons, and even to death. In addition, we must pay more attention to vehicle traffic safety, emergencies such as surgical operations, etc.

Zodiac Horses

Birth years: 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930

“Po Tai Sui”, Po means ruthless, consume, and expend. Those who is in Po Tai Sui the effect is less because the problems that occur are mostly hidden contradictions, which are breakthroughs, disturbances, sabotage, and conflicts. Even so, it also needs be treated with caution.

For horse zodiac people, 2023 is the year of Po Tai Sui, but because many auspicious stars appear in the hits, it will promote their fortune, however horse people should not be careless, after all, when they encounter Po Tai Sui, they will also suffer Interference from some inauspicious stars.

Zodiac Rat

Birth years: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936

“Xing Tai Sui”, Xing means Punishment, criminal law, and criminal injury. Those who is in Xing Tai Sui indicate that the fortune of fleeting years may be affected to a certain extent. It is easy to be entangled in conflicts, it is better to be patient in everything, remember not to be a guarantor, pay attention to the details of documents and contracts, so as not to get into trouble with officials.

Rat people will be sentenced to Xing Tai Sui in 2023, and their wealth / fortune in this year is not very stable. Moreover, the appearance of the inauspicious star will cause unexpected loss of money for the rat people, such as loss of valuables, thieves at home, damage to household appliances, etc. These things will make the wallets of the rat people tight, so in this year Be sure to pay more attention.

Zodiac Dragons

Birth years: 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928

“Hai Tai Sui”, Hai means disharmony and harm, and those who are in Hai Tai Sui will be affected by bad effects, the original good pattern of harmony will be destroyed by a strong energy and will not be successfully formed.

Therefore, people who belong to the dragon will be vulnerable to harm in 2023, meet more difficulties in doing things, and everything is not smooth. It is easy to commit villains and be hindered by them. Be careful of getting angry or sick.