FAQs: What is the maximum quantity of ‘pasalubongs’ Filipinos can bring home without risking confiscations?

The now-controversial onion ‘pasalubong’ fiasco that got several flight attendants under public scrutiny got many OFWs thinking – which items can they bring back home without the risks of being shamed for their ‘pasalubongs’ from UAE?

A joint circular released by the Department of Health (DOH), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Bureau of Customs (BoC) in June 2015, clearly stated that all fresh and frozen food items – including onions and fruits, will not be allowed into the country regardless of quantity if the OFW in question doesn’t have clearance from the Department of Agriculture.

“Fresh or frozen unprocessed foods- including fresh fruits, frozen meat, fresh fish- even in quantities for personal use, may not be brought into, or sent to, the Philippines without prior clearance from the relevant agency of the Department of Agriculture,” read the 5th measure on the circular.

It likewise outlined that only the following products may be brought into the Philippines without the need to get prior clearances, as follows:

Item Quantity Allowed Childcare articles 5 kg Toys 10 pieces Cosmetics Ø Perfumes 5 pieces Ø Lipstick 10 pieces Ø Shampoo 2 kg Ø Lotion 2 kg Ø Bar soap 2 kg Ø Assorted cosmetics 1 kg Household Hazardous Substances (detergent, fabric conditioners/softeners, dishwashing liquids, etc.) 5 kg In-Vitro Diagnostic Products (except for in-vitro diagnostic kits used as maintenance test strips which are sold by packs can be up to 100 pieces) 1 piece of each type Medical Devices (except for medical devices used as maintenance such as insulin, needles and lancets which are sold by packs can be up to 100 pieces) 1 piece of each type Over-the-counter Drugs 50 g Prescription Drugs The imported quantity or volume should correspond to the quantity or volume specified in the prescription with the corresponding physician’s PRC License number, or its equivalent for prescriptions issued by foreign physicians. Vitamins, Supplements, & other health supplements intended as Maintenance 500 g in total Processed Food (including cooked food) 10 kg Wines/Liquor 2 bottles but not exceeding 1.5 liters

All of the 10 flight attendants involved in the illegal importation are currently under investigation.

“Further investigation is underway against the flight crew for alleged illegal importation, which violates the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act, Presidential Decree 1433, and the Plant Quarantine Law. Upon knowledge of their violation, the flight attendants also exhibited unruly behavior by stomping/stepping on the imported agriculture products. The airline management informed BOC of their cooperation on this matter and assured they would not condone any violations of their crew, and will investigate and impose necessary sanctions,” read the official release from the Bureau of Customs.