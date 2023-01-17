Ople vows to upgrade government shelter in Kuwait, other countries 

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople vowed to upgrade government shelters for distressed overseas Filipino workers or OFWS not only in Kuwait but also in other countries.

Ople revealed that they are scouting for buildings that can serve as temporary shelters for distressed OFWs. She said that she personally saw the situation of OFWs overflowing in the shelter.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said in a separate briefing that the shelter in Kuwait hosts over 421 distressed OFWs but the facility’s capacity is only at 200-250.

“Based on our ocular inspection, the current place is not conducive to the good health and comfort of our workers,” said Cacdac.

“The Secretary also gave instructions that the new shelter should have enough room for learning sessions that can be offered to residents on financial literacy, mental wellness and TESDA (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority) courses for skills upgrades,” he added.

Cacdac aims to bring home 310 distressed OFWs from Kuwait before the end of the month.

“Secretary Ople gave explicit instructions that all these distressed OFWs would have to come home with the needs of their respective families also attended to by our department,” Cacdac added.