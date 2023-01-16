San ka punta this 2023? Survey says 9 out of 10 keen to travel this 2023

People around the world are overwhelmingly more optimistic about traveling this 2023 and nearly three quarters report that traveling will always be worth it.

A study conducted by the American Society of Travel Advisors said that the demand for travel is surging. As a matter of fact, 49 per cent of their survey participants are “very eager to travel internationally without hesitation.”

Several other travel communities have projected the same. The Seasonal Travel Index of travel review company TripAdvisor shows that 9 out of 10 people across the globe are planning to travel this 2023. A survey by Booking.com affirms these results with 43 per cent of survey respondents saying that they willing to spend more money during their travel. While an astounding 80% of respondents by a survey conducted by Expedia also found that respondents between the ages of 18 and 34 are even willing to pay to upgrade their experience.

This demand for travel is also felt in the United Arab Emirates, particularly in Dubai.

Double-digit growth

Dubai’s visitor numbers from the beginning of 2022 to the end of it saw a significant increase, with 23.5 million people visiting the emirate. This marks an 89% increase compared to 2021.

The 2022 International Visitor Spending forecast report reveals that Dubai has the highest visitor spending amounting to $29.4bn, followed by Doha at $16.8bn and London at $16.1bn.

This 2023, forecasts expect UAE to welcome more than 8.92 million visitors.

Colliers International reported that the number of Indian visitors travelling to the UAE will increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7 per cent to 3.01 million in 2023, while arrivals from Saudi Arabia and the UK will witness an increase of 2 per cent and 1 per cent to 1.76 million and 1.28 million respectively over the same period.

According to CEO of Mr Kiko Travel and Tours, Francisco Jr Barcelon Isiderio, the skyscrapers and shopping establishments are what draw millions of tourists in Dubai.

“Apart from the beautiful weather and gorgeous beaches, Dubai has a remarkable infrastructure and an overabundance of stunning buildings. The city is home to the world’s largest malls, the highest tower on the planet, and some of the most exclusive restaurants, hotels, and nightspots around,” said Isiderio.

As early as now, Mr Kiko Travel and Tours has seen a high demand of UAE travelers booking and looking forward to travelling to Armenia and Georgia.

“Excluding China, Asia is mainly open to vaccinated travelers. With the holiday travel rush over, traveling during January-March is an excellent opportunity to take a winter trip or enjoy cheaper travel costs,” said Isiderio.

Safety first

Isiderio highlighted that everyone’s excitement for travel shouldn’t compromise safety.

“Make copies of important documents, research, and always keep your friends and family updated,” said Isiderio.

For her part, Sales Manager of Tabeer Tourism, Rocell Suaverde Duenas advise those who are revenge traveling this 2023 to “check with travel experts first before traveling because situations with regard to travel has changed and every country has its own regulations.”

“Always check your travel documents. Check the country’s restriction and requirements for entry, choose safe travels and comfort while booking your travel plans. Always carry additional cash in the local currency of your travel destinations,” said Duenas.

Budget-friendly

Many of their clients are booking packages going to Turkey, Saudi, Israel, Schengen Countries (Netherlands, France, Italy, Czech Republic & Switzerland).

When asked what budget-friendly places are best to visit this year, Dubai still tops their list for visitors from the Philippines.

“Maldives, Czech Republic, Turkey, Jordan, Egypt and for the visitors from the Philippines, any time of the year is the best time to travel to Dubai with a budget-friendly packages,” said Duenas.

Cheaper Flights

The Civil Aeronautics Board announced that air travelers can expect cheaper tickets as it lowers down the allowed fuel surcharge for 2023. The CAB said in an advisory that it has downgraded the fuel surcharge level from Level 8 to Level 7.

Under the fuel surcharge matrix, airlines are allowed to collect P201 to P769 per passenger for domestic flights depending on the distance traveled. Meanwhile, international travellers may be charged P1,035 to P9,892 for fuel surcharge.

Why travel?

The Filipino Times asked long-time and experienced Pinoy travelers in the UAE why traveling is trending this 2023 and they couldn’t agree more with the surveys which says that it is ultimately to make up for lost time.

For overseas Filipina Ever Joy Trazona who has traveled to 16 different countries, traveling is a way for her to feel alive.

“It is like therapy for myself when I travel because I feel recharged and relaxed (physically, emotionally, and mentally); it’s the only way I can completely detach from my daily routine, especially from workloads and stress. My solo travels allow me to spend quality time with myself again,” said Trazona.

She has visited Switzerland, China, Australia, Russia, France, and Jordan to name a few. This year, she looks forward to exploring more of Europe.

Meanwhile, for Dubai-based Area Manager Toni Lou C. Rivera and her husband Froilan, traveling is their way to bond as couple.

“For me traveling is part of my life journey. There are so many experiences to gain from exploring different cultures and trying different food. Traveling allows me to meet different types of people and having new connections. My travel experiences open my eyes and realization to a new way of living and my wellbeing,” shared Toni Lou Rivera.

Rivera has been to 16 different countries and has recently traveled to France, Switzerland, and Italy with her husband. This 2023, their itinerary includes

“My husband and I are actually planning to go to Spain and visit Barcelona this year. To see the Sagrada is part of our bucket list,” said Rivera.

While many may have varying reasons why they want to travel, one compelling reason is that many have suddenly realized the urgency for completing once-in-a-lifetime experiences because of the pandemic.

“While we still have the means and time, make it happen. Get out there and see the world. The same as this quote: “Work, travel, save, and repeat.” Encouraged Trazona.

Where do OFWs in the Middle East plan to travel this 2023?