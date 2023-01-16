Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man decapitates newlywed ‘undocumented’ wife in Texas

PhotoS courtesy: Anggy Diaz/Facebook and Texas Sheriff's Office

A man in Texas has been arrested and was held on $500,000 bail for allegedly murdering and decapitating his newlywed bride inside the home, according to reports.

The 21-year-old Hispanic woman’s body was discovered in the home, but her head was not, Sheriff Troy Guidry said to reporters on Thursday.

“It was a portion of a body, dismembered, and a residence that was covered in blood — a gruesome scene, at best, said Guidry.

Surveillance video showed 21-year-old Jared James Dicus stealing a beer from a convenience store minutes after the gruesome killing, FOX 26 Houston reported.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Anggy Diaz in October was said to be “undocumented” and is originally from Nicaragua.

Waller Country Judge Trey Duhon, who wed the couple back in October, said that he was saddened and shocked by the news.

“I’m greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families.

Out of respect for the families, I have taken down my photo with the couple and the post announcing their marriage, primarily due to the insensitive nature of some comments that were being made on that post.
This matter will now go through the our court system, and I am confident that the Waller County Sheriff’s Office and the Waller County District Attorney’s Office will see to it that justice is served,” stated Duhon on social media.

A photo of the couple during their wedding along with Judge Duhon

According to reports, it was Dicus’ father who reported the incident to the police after sensing something awry when they son visited their home.

Police said they encountered a gruesome scene in the newlywed’s home when they responded, with parts of the woman’s body segmented all over the place.

Upon investigation, Dicus’ confessed to the crime. Police said the weapon used was a kitchen knife.

The social media of the victim showed posts related to fitness and photos of her and Discus.

