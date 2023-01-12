Celeste Cortesi dazzles Miss Universe 2022 stage in ‘celestial’-inspired evening gown prelims

Philippine bet Celeste Cortesi looked elegant and ‘celestial’ in her blue evening gown at the Miss Universe 2022 preliminary competition.

The gown was designed by Oliver Tolentino, with the Miss Universe Philippines organization describing Celeste as “magnificence personified” while wearing her sky-blue evening gown.

“In the poem her father wrote for her, he writes that when he was holding her in his arms he knew her name would be Celeste. Celeste means heavenly and sky blue in Italian,” the organization said.

Celeste said in a video posted on her Instagram that she wants to be authentic.

“It’s my honor to represent the Philippines, and I really wanted to step into this competition wanting to be authentic, wanting to be myself, and share my story with others,” she added.

Celeste is vying for the Philippines’ 5th Miss Universe crown. The Philippines currently has four Miss Universe titleholders: Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

Before joining Miss Universe Philippines, Celeste was crowned Miss Earth Philippines in 2018 and placed in the Top 8 of the competition.