Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE announces AED100,000 fine for healthcare professionals practicing without valid license

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

The Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently passed a new federal law that imposes severe penalties on healthcare professionals found practicing without a valid license. The law stipulates that those caught providing healthcare services without a license can face fines of up to Dh100,000 and risk closure of the facility where the illegal practice is taking place.

The law, which was passed on Wednesday, January 11 also addresses the issue of individuals presenting false documents or information to practice the medical profession, and states that those found guilty of such actions will also be subject to the same penalties. In addition to these penalties, the law also includes provisions for jail time for those who are found to be in violation of its provisions.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Owais, the Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, was present at the passing of the law and praised the unanimous decision made by the FNC members. He said the law is a step towards ensuring that the healthcare services provided in the UAE are up to the required standards and that the public is protected from unlicensed and unqualified practitioners.

The law is aimed at tightening regulations and control on the healthcare industry, with the goal of maintaining quality and safety in healthcare services provided to citizens and residents of the UAE.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

OnPassive Metro Station

Dubai’s Al Safa metro station rebranded as ONPASSIVE for next 10 years

1 hour ago
Photo from Ninoy Aquino International Airport MIAA FB page

NAIA security guard recognized for returning bag with belongings worth P1.4 million

5 hours ago
GLT Ayala

WATCH: Philippine treasures in Louvre Abu Dhabi reveal deep, gold-rich past of OFWs

5 hours ago
iStock 506105180

Japan still most powerful passport, PH ranks 78th – Henley Global Passport Index 2023

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button