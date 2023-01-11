UAE announces AED100,000 fine for healthcare professionals practicing without valid license

The Federal National Council (FNC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has recently passed a new federal law that imposes severe penalties on healthcare professionals found practicing without a valid license. The law stipulates that those caught providing healthcare services without a license can face fines of up to Dh100,000 and risk closure of the facility where the illegal practice is taking place.

The law, which was passed on Wednesday, January 11 also addresses the issue of individuals presenting false documents or information to practice the medical profession, and states that those found guilty of such actions will also be subject to the same penalties. In addition to these penalties, the law also includes provisions for jail time for those who are found to be in violation of its provisions.

Dr. Abdul Rahman Al Owais, the Minister of Health and Prevention and Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, was present at the passing of the law and praised the unanimous decision made by the FNC members. He said the law is a step towards ensuring that the healthcare services provided in the UAE are up to the required standards and that the public is protected from unlicensed and unqualified practitioners.

The law is aimed at tightening regulations and control on the healthcare industry, with the goal of maintaining quality and safety in healthcare services provided to citizens and residents of the UAE.