President Marcos leads distribution of aid to flood-affected fishermen in Misamis

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. distributed cash assistance to fishermen affected by recent flash floods and heavy rainfall in the Misamis provinces. The President gave out envelopes, each containing P5,000, under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program at the Gingoog City Hall in Gingoog, Misamis Oriental.

“Ako ay nandito upang tingnan kung ano ba talaga ang nangyari at kung ano ‘yung mga kailangang gawin. At tiyakin na ‘yung mga nawala sa tahanan, mga evacuees ay nasa inyo lahat ng inyong pangangailangan,” said Marcos.

“Kaya’t tinitiyak namin na lahat kayo na hindi pa makauwi sa inyong mga tahanan at nandito pa sa mga evacuation center ay nasusuportahan, naaalagaan, mayroon kayong kinakain, mayroon kayong tinutulugan,” he added.

During his speech, President Marcos expressed his concern for the well-being of the affected residents and emphasized the importance of providing immediate aid to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods due to the natural disaster. He also reassured the residents that the government is committed to helping them rebuild their homes and lives, promising to bring rebuilding materials to the area as soon as possible.

“Sa lalong madaling panahon gagawin namin ‘yung mga partially damaged. Kasi ‘pag tinitingnan namin ‘yung mga report, mayroon ‘yan how many households, ilang household ang sira. Mayroon ‘yung completely damaged, mayroon naman ‘yung partially damaged. Iyong mga partially damaged ‘pag puwede nang balikan eh magdadala rin kami ng rebuilding material para naman maayos ninyo ‘yung mga bahay,” the President told residents.

The President also took the opportunity to remind the residents that they can also avail of other assistance programs offered by the government. This includes the Sure Aide Program and the Rice Farmer Financial Assistance (RAFA) from the Department of Agriculture, Emergency Shelter Assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and the ‘Bangka Ko, Gawa Ko’ Program of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

The local government of Gingoog reported that out of the 59 barangays in the area, 45 were affected by the floods, with coastal villages suffering the most damage. The number of affected families has risen to 18,452 and the President encourages them to avail the different assistance being offered.