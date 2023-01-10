Belarusian arrested at NAIA for rape

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) in the Philippines announced the arrest of a Belarusian national who is wanted for sexually assaulting a Filipina. The man, identified as Aliaksei Rudakou, was apprehended on January 5 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3. He had arrived on an Emirates flight from Dubai.

According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Rudakou was immediately handed over to the Philippine National Police (PNP) after his arrest and is currently in detention while his criminal case is being resolved. The foreign national, who also goes by the aliases “Ali” and “Aliak,” was reported to have been living in a condominium unit in Quezon City.

Rudakou has a warrant of arrest issued by the Bacoor City Regional Trial Court in November 2022, on charges of rape with sexual assault. The BI’s board of commissioners had issued an order on December 15 of the same year, placing Rudakou on the BI’s alert list and directing its personnel to turn him over to law enforcement authorities if he is encountered at the airport.

Commissioner Tansingco stated that the BI has a close coordination with local law enforcement agencies, and immediately includes in its system warrants issued by courts. He added, “Wanted criminals who have a pending warrant of arrest are immediately turned over to the proper authorities once intercepted at any port in the country.”