Ajman Transport Authority announces revised bus fare system starting January 23

Starting on January 23, 2023, the Ajman Transport Authority will be implementing a revised bus fare system in the emirate. The new system will see bus fares become unified, regardless of whether payment is made with cash or the Massar Card, Ajman’s payment card for public buses. The change will apply to all bus routes within Ajman, except those heading to Dubai. Currently, bus fares in the emirate start at AED 3 with a Massar Card and AED 5 with cash. Passengers who hold a Massar Card will now pay the same fare as those paying with cash.

In addition to the fare changes, the Ajman Transport Authority has also announced a 30% discount for students holding Massar Cards. The discount is being introduced in a bid to encourage more pupils to use public buses and to promote the use of the Massar Card, which can be topped up online or in person at bus stations. The Authority hopes that the discounted fares will make public transport a more attractive and affordable option for students.

Obtaining a Massar Card is simple and can be done either online or in person at the Ajman Central Bus Station. To apply online, individuals can visit the Authority’s official website and select the “Massar Card Request” option. From there, they can enter their Emirates ID details and proceed to the application form. They will then need to complete the form and upload a copy of their Emirates ID and a recent photo.

Once the application has been submitted, a confirmation email will be sent to the applicant’s registered email address. They can then print out the confirmation email and visit the Ajman Central Bus Station to make payment and receive their Massar Card. Alternatively, individuals can apply for a Massar Card in person at the Ajman Central Bus Station by providing their Emirates ID and other required documents at the counter. The card costs AED 25 and comes with a balance of AED 20.