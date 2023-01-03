Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW assures hotel accommodation, assistance to continue for stranded OFWS due to air traffic glitch 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Department of Migrant Workers assures that government assistance will continue to overseas Filipino workers who were affected by the air traffic glitch on New Year’s Day. 

DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said that some 3,000 OFWS were affected by the air navigation system glitch. 

“We helped them rebook flights and gave food packs, hotel accommodations, transport,” Cacdac told CNN Philippines. 

So far, around 400 OFWS remain in hotel facilities while waiting for their rebooked or rescheduled flights. 

“They have different rebooked flight dates and they can stay in their respective hotels until then,” Cacdac added.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has ordered Philippine posts abroad and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to continue providing assistance to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who were affected by the flight disruptions that occurred yesterday in various Philippine international airports.

“The DMW and OWWA as its attached agency will continue to assist affected OFW passengers until all flight schedules have been rebooked and are on track,” Ople said in a statement.

The DMW chief issued the order as flight schedules across the country’s airports began shifting to normal operations.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

miel2

Pinoy boxer knocks out opponent in under 10 seconds

16 mins ago
TFT NEWS ONIONS 1

OFW brings home red onions, lemons instead of chocolates, dates when going home to PH

50 mins ago
TFT NEWS REWARD

P1-million reward up for model-trader killer

3 hours ago
TFT NEWS shanghai covid cases soar

Up to 70 per cent of Shanghai population affected by Covid

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button