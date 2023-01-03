DMW assures hotel accommodation, assistance to continue for stranded OFWS due to air traffic glitch 

The Department of Migrant Workers assures that government assistance will continue to overseas Filipino workers who were affected by the air traffic glitch on New Year’s Day.

DMW Undersecretary Hans Cacdac said that some 3,000 OFWS were affected by the air navigation system glitch.

“We helped them rebook flights and gave food packs, hotel accommodations, transport,” Cacdac told CNN Philippines.

So far, around 400 OFWS remain in hotel facilities while waiting for their rebooked or rescheduled flights.

“They have different rebooked flight dates and they can stay in their respective hotels until then,” Cacdac added.

Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has ordered Philippine posts abroad and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) to continue providing assistance to Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who were affected by the flight disruptions that occurred yesterday in various Philippine international airports.

“The DMW and OWWA as its attached agency will continue to assist affected OFW passengers until all flight schedules have been rebooked and are on track,” Ople said in a statement.

The DMW chief issued the order as flight schedules across the country’s airports began shifting to normal operations.