Marcos to discuss PH’s economic agenda in UN assembly in New York

President Bongbong Marcos travels to the United States ahead of his speech at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on September 20.

In his pre-departure speech on Sunday, Marcos said that he will talk about his administration’s goal for economic recovery, food security, and agricultural productivity.

“The UN is where countries of the world congregate to discuss the most pressing challenges facing our people. Thus, it is important for us to participate in the General Assembly and to make certain that our voice is heard,” Marcos said.

Marcos added that he wants to present the country’s vision for economic recovery, food security, and agricultural productivity. The Philippines will also reaffirm its ties to the ideals of the UN by citing its contributions to peaceful sentiments of disputes and of international law.

“Thirdly, present the crisis facing our world as opportunities for our nation to take meaningful actions rooted and united by a common purpose—to promote peace, prosperity and sustainable development,” he added.

Apart from the UNGA speech, the president is also expected to attend business engagements and meet with the Filipino community in the US.

He is also set to meet UN Secretary General António Guterres and US President Joe Biden.

“I will participate in business activities to forge more partnerships to advance our national, economic, and sustainable development in general. I will be joined in these meetings by key private sector representatives who have been and will continue to be our partners in this endeavor,” Marcos added.