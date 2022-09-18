PBBM files to US to attend UN General Assembly

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is on his way to New York to participate in the 77th United Nations General Assembly.

Vice President Sara Duterte, Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro, and Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. were among those present at the departure ceremony at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2.

The President’s flight took off around 8:00 am, travelling with First Lady Liza Marcos, cabinet secretaries, and other decision-makers in the private sector.

Similar to his trip to Indonesia in early September in Indonesia, he will first meet with the Filipino community at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center upon his arrival.

On Tuesday, September 20, the President is scheduled to speak at a UN high-level debate on climate change, the rule of law, and food security. He will make his remarks at 3:15 p.m. New York time.

In addition, the President will also meet with key UN officials as well as some of the 152 heads of state and government attending the UN General Assembly.